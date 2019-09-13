Beach Investment Counsel Increased By $369,800 Its D. R. Horton (DHI) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised By $656,960 Its Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 20,530 shares as Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 294,280 shares with $9.53 million value, up from 273,750 last quarter. Hms Holdings Corp. now has $3.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 531,377 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased D. R. Horton (DHI) stake by 13.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 8,600 shares as D. R. Horton (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 70,110 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 61,510 last quarter. D. R. Horton now has $18.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 3.89 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 21 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,283 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 1,374 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,979 shares. Michigan-based Bluestein R H Communication has invested 1.13% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,093 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc has 1.15% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.51 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 1.37M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 9,140 shares. Howe Rusling Inc reported 336 shares stake. M&T Bancorporation stated it has 57,821 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 132,200 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 98,565 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.23% above currents $49.77 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform” rating. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 70,376 shares to 53,487 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) stake by 27,139 shares and now owns 19,865 shares. Royal Dutch Shell was reduced too.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) stake by 10,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) stake by 14,600 shares and now owns 34,940 shares. Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold HMSY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.23 million shares or 1.46% more from 80.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,834 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Franklin Res Inc holds 0% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Bailard reported 8,900 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 375,412 shares. 35,200 are held by Strs Ohio. Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 190,342 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 1.32 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 555,757 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 294,280 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 37,488 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 13,402 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Qs Llc reported 3,380 shares. Art Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 30.72% above currents $36.72 stock price. HMS Holdings had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, August 5.

