Beach Investment Counsel Increased Bp Amoco Adr (BP) Position By $1.83 Million; CVR Partners LP (UAN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

CVR Partners LP (UAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 20 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 16 sold and decreased stock positions in CVR Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now own: 39.22 million shares, up from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CVR Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Bp Amoco Adr (BP) stake by 31.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 44,705 shares as Bp Amoco Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 186,005 shares with $7.76 million value, up from 141,300 last quarter. Bp Amoco Adr now has $129.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 4.09 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 30/03/2018 – BP Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21; 24/04/2018 – BP CLOSES DEAL TO BUY STAKE IN KHARAMPUR JV WITH ROSNEFT; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) stake by 9,945 shares to 153,074 valued at $31.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) stake by 27,139 shares and now owns 19,865 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 33.72% above currents $37.99 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 6.21% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP for 8.98 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 2.34 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.43% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in North America. The company has market cap of $439.54 million. It provides ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products for agricultural customers. It currently has negative earnings. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.