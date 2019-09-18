Beach Investment Counsel Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) Raised by $13.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As Workday (WDAY) Shares Declined, Holder Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Stake

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 77.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126,000, down from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 791,189 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 517.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 93,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 112,158 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66M, up from 18,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 2.07M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Adaptive Insights, a Workday Company, Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Workday At $115, Earn 5.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: WDAY, CYTK, ARAY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 7,226 shares to 7,502 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw, a California-based fund reported 188,731 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 27,076 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 12,200 shares stake. Banbury Prns Lc owns 113,022 shares. Shine Inv Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 92 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com owns 110 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,442 shares. 209,514 were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 17,074 are held by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Firsthand Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Bailard Inc has 7,245 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 23,429 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27,139 shares to 19,865 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 86,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,340 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com reported 92,591 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,021 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 41,571 shares stake. Lumbard Kellner Llc invested in 1.03% or 13,674 shares. Moreover, Lvm Cap Ltd Mi has 2.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Mgmt Limited reported 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Management Incorporated Ri reported 77,918 shares. Texas Cap Bank & Trust Inc Tx owns 1,551 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 749,273 shares. Moreover, Hendershot Investments Inc has 2.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,013 shares. First Trust Advisors LP invested in 524,658 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.88 million shares stake. Provise Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,162 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset owns 4,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio.