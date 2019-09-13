Beach Investment Counsel Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $3.87 Million; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Franklin Street Advisors Cut by $471,965 Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29 million shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 10,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 13,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

