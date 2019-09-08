Beach Investment Counsel Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) Has Cut by $6.23 Million as Valuation Rose; National Asset Management Upped Holding in W P Carey (WPC) by $321,750 as Stock Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 285,202 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares to 62,234 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 570,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Conning invested in 0.05% or 6,762 shares. Oregon-based Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,961 shares. Westwood Group holds 1.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 668,975 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 566,833 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 2,264 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt owns 4,235 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp owns 721 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts-based Middleton & Incorporated Ma has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Webster National Bank N A stated it has 2,513 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 2,089 shares to 1,890 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,348 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).