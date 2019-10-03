Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Nrg Energy (NRG) Holding by $953,400 as Shares Declined; Renaissance Technologies Has Increased Position in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) as Shares Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 958,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 11.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.23M, up from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.73M market cap company. The stock increased 7.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 4.52 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS, BUSINESS OF UNIT WINTAC; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA – FIRST GUIDANCE EXPLAINS FDA’S THINKING ON ISSUES RELEVANT TO SUSTAINED-RELEASE “DEPOT” BUPRENORPHINE PRODUCTS STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUES, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – lndivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 27,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 356,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, up from 329,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 766,082 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement has 19,747 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 887,500 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.07% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 6,084 are held by Dupont Mgmt Corp. Piedmont Inv Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 76,893 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas accumulated 47,350 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 191,784 shares. Reaves W H owns 0.5% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 446,338 shares. City has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Victory Mngmt has 3,962 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.53M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0.07% or 4.43 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Spons Adr (NSRGY) by 14,410 shares to 203,943 shares, valued at $21.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,005 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 382,089 shares to 31,642 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 143,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).