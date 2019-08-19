Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) by $6.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cypress Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Shares Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 414,863 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 117,840 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 395,631 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Ltd holds 5,487 shares. Cibc Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,783 shares. Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Delphi Management Inc Ma accumulated 14,036 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 7,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.13% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5.50M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.02% stake. 93,000 are held by Cap Invsts. Capital Intl Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 42 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.08% or 7,500 shares. Ariel Limited Liability accumulated 666,684 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 15,427 shares to 2,325 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Mngmt Communication has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). South State owns 76,573 shares. Mackay Shields owns 238,685 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication invested in 0.64% or 29,913 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 629 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 778,651 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd holds 0.18% or 6,904 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability accumulated 374,177 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Liability accumulated 1,278 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 5,838 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvest Capital Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

