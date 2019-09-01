Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.96 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Boosted Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares to 72,682 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc..

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,609 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

