Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $3.87 Million; Share Price Rose; As Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Share Value Declined, Adelante Capital Management Lifted by $2.75 Million Its Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 55,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 175,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 3.40 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 23,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The hedge fund held 248,837 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.66M, up from 224,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 39,167 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 85,880 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $39.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 140,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,239 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Ltd, California-based fund reported 3,365 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 50,499 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 493,743 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,402 shares. Copeland Ltd Com reported 76,409 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 20,693 shares. 147,053 were accumulated by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Sei Investments Com holds 0.01% or 27,065 shares in its portfolio. 9,800 were accumulated by Honeywell. 16,403 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. 7,372 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 3,515 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 8,497 shares to 10,813 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 14,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,345 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP).