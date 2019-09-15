Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.73 Million; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Leisure Capital Management

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 223,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.13 million, down from 235,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital has invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 124,190 were accumulated by Middleton Inc Ma. Syntal Prtnrs Llc accumulated 13,246 shares. 712,319 were reported by Hexavest. Investment Services has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prns Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13.26% or 400,000 shares. Amp Ltd owns 1.91M shares. Beacon Fincl Group Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,890 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 30,829 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 845,160 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Com owns 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,403 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 58.97M shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Earnest Partners Lc reported 2,249 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd invested in 12.77% or 987,849 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sol Mngmt Co reported 0.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,477 are owned by Amg National Trust Natl Bank. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Com Ny reported 141,524 shares. Wallace Cap Inc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 123,210 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 1.53% stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel accumulated 5,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 101,824 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Company stated it has 4,600 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 6,041 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York holds 0.16% or 7,802 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has 97,176 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt has 2,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Prns invested in 0.07% or 6,300 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

