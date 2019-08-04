Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake; Ci Investments Raised Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 715.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 283,109 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 322,665 shares with $38.49M value, up from 39,556 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $34.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Henry Schein (HSIC) stake by 66.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,880 shares as Henry Schein (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 9,560 shares with $575,000 value, down from 28,440 last quarter. Henry Schein now has $9.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 04/05/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces Proprietary SLX™ Clear Aligner System; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 111,569 shares to 762,040 valued at $144.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 32,798 shares and now owns 125,716 shares. Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 13,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 2.35% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 6,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment reported 0.1% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 350,869 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 4,980 were reported by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.06% or 2,532 shares. Central Bank & Trust & Com reported 0.86% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hendley & invested in 1.73% or 28,315 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Signaturefd Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 87,973 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 49,414 shares. 26,566 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Craig Hallum maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 2,464 shares to 19,310 valued at $22.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 130,370 shares and now owns 2.83 million shares. Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 4,349 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 45,977 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 153 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 317,600 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 810,702 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 4,308 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 203,510 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.60 million shares. Ami Asset has invested 1.71% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). American Century Inc owns 1.46 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 940 shares.