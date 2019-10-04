Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $2.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Trimmed by $5.76 Million Its Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 742,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, down from 882,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 136,836 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 10,350 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482,000, down from 69,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 2.23M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 4,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc owns 25.83 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.59M shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 21,209 shares. Caprock reported 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Lc invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Llc owns 1.82% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 109,994 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.24% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 100 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford Mngmt Commerce owns 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 57,756 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 75,217 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 55,299 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 18,682 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 70,110 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,785 shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 137,933 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 162,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.12% or 1.75 million shares. Group Hldgs Ag invested in 23,795 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 9,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 106,795 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 429,455 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 261,175 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Inc holds 0.03% or 202,566 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.18% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.