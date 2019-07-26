Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Value Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $638,226; Stock Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 12,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, down from 207,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,682 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 109,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN) by 19,390 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares to 62,234 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 38,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.