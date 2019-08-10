Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed American Intl. Group (AIG) Position By $985,044; Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (DOC) Shorts Increased By 6.91%

Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC) had an increase of 6.91% in short interest. DOC’s SI was 7.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.91% from 7.26 million shares previously. With 1.20M avg volume, 7 days are for Physicians Realty Trusthares of Beneficia (NYSE:DOC)’s short sellers to cover DOC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 740,694 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased American Intl. Group (AIG) stake by 58.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as American Intl. Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 15,948 shares with $687,000 value, down from 38,856 last quarter. American Intl. Group now has $51.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Cl C stake by 690 shares to 1,060 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 130,370 shares and now owns 2.83 million shares. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Friday, February 15 to “Buy”.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Shares for $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Schneider Capital Corporation has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & accumulated 0.06% or 6,985 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Lc invested 1.84% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cim Mangement Incorporated invested 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nwq Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. 31,895 were reported by Regions Financial Corp. Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,465 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Company has 4.56% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 358,704 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.11% or 5.54 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 0.01% or 22,132 shares. 12,772 were reported by Cadence Cap Ltd Com. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Physicians Realty Trust shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 573,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 0.08% or 58,026 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 31,500 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.07% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 88,530 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Hl Svcs Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 37,853 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd owns 356,358 shares. Greenwood Capital Lc invested 0.09% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 44,847 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 63,741 shares.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 58.04 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.