INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. IDGBF’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 4,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 46 days are for INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IDGBF)’s short sellers to cover IDGBF’s short positions. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,850 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 62,234 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 56,384 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $241.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Clearway Energy Inc. stake by 468,705 shares to 158,504 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 3,525 shares and now owns 2,700 shares. Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). United Automobile Association reported 6.77 million shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Mondrian Inv Ltd invested in 1.59 million shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 51,191 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors has 533,123 shares. Washington Comml Bank accumulated 233,585 shares. 15,749 were accumulated by Smith Moore And. Dnb Asset Management As owns 1.87 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability holds 7.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 577,685 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company has 11,043 shares. Associated Banc has 0.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iberiabank holds 183,764 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ifrah Inc accumulated 29,595 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 104,606 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $172.51 million. The firm also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.