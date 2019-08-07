Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) by $617,826 as Market Value Rose; Tekne Capital Management Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 44.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 12,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 23.26M shares traded or 162.70% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 205,299 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.46M, up from 143,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $158.2. About 13.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 32,340 shares to 40,501 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,560 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,699 were reported by West Chester Capital Inc. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,466 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt has 14,451 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 97,595 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 10,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bainco Investors has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,155 shares. Cincinnati Co stated it has 375,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 31,396 were reported by Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs holds 89,314 shares. Addenda Cap has 68,208 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.28 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Veritas Mngmt Llp owns 2,110 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,929 shares. Weik Cap accumulated 27,925 shares or 1.51% of the stock. First Amer Comml Bank invested in 93,125 shares.

