Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised By $2.23 Million Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp analyzed 86,856 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)'s stock rose 8.36%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 359,404 shares with $24.84M value, down from 446,260 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $65.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,810 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)'s stock rose 1.20%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 104,321 shares with $19.82 million value, up from 92,511 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $915.77B valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.60’s average target is 10.62% above currents $76.48 stock price. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. Guggenheim maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by HSBC.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Sprint And T-Mobile Finally Get Approval To Merge – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019