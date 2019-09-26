Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Position by $8.07 Million; Share Value Declined; As Goldman (GS) Share Price Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Decreased Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Goldman (GS) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, down from 18,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 451,047 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CURRENTLY FORECASTS OIL AT $70/BBL IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 51,155 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, down from 117,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.80M for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

