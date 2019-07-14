Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X SH (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shorts Decreased By 3.24%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 33.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,560 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 72,682 shares with $8.91 million value, down from 109,242 last quarter. Pepsico now has $186.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X SH (NYSEARCA:JNUG) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. JNUG’s SI was 3.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 3.98 million shares previously. With 8.46M avg volume, 1 days are for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X SH (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s short sellers to cover JNUG’s short positions. The stock increased 3.83% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 1.50M shares traded. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) has declined 52.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.68% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) stake by 54,980 shares to 69,595 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 2,464 shares and now owns 19,310 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,824 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 874,374 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Homrich Berg stated it has 28,334 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Mgmt Professionals invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duff & Phelps Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,180 shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc holds 1.19% or 21,747 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.61% or 2.56M shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated reported 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitsubishi Ufj Co Ltd accumulated 750 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt owns 17,610 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Ltd has invested 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meyer Handelman reported 306,155 shares. 90,638 were accumulated by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp.