Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $2.03 Million; Diversified Trust Co Raised Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $852,950 as Stock Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 153,074 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.36M, down from 163,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 17,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 589,088 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.00 million, up from 572,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.07M shares. 19,175 are held by Telemus Cap Llc. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 16,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.81% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund holds 9,988 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 3,040 were accumulated by Monetary Gp. Csat Advisory Lp holds 4,495 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested in 31,082 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa, Washington-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Invsts has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 16,174 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 7,049 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,570 shares. 113,405 are owned by Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Amoco Adr (NYSE:BP) by 44,705 shares to 186,005 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,101 shares to 7,799 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 32,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).