Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 223,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.13 million, down from 235,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 21,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 4.09 million shares traded or 19.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Amoco Adr (NYSE:BP) by 44,705 shares to 186,005 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 28,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

