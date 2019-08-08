Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 48,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 480 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 48,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 5.39 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 38,570 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Piedmont reported 99,275 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 210,314 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,762 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 245,004 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd has 23,875 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.1% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Mariner Ltd invested in 9,956 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 197,726 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Co invested in 15,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 3.42M shares. Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hudock Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 114 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,465 shares to 148,001 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $539.82M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.82 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

