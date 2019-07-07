Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding as Shares Rose; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.78M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares to 159,819 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.