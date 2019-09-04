Beach Investment Counsel Has Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Position By $2.23 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,810 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 104,321 shares with $19.82 million value, up from 92,511 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $915.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $3500 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 63.86% above currents $23.6 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, August 5. Piper Jaffray downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. See Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fin Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 68,305 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) has 30,055 shares for 7.63% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt has 3.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 82,105 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 5.68% or 181,000 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 1.42M shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,851 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 2.23% or 72,414 shares. Barnett And accumulated 0.2% or 1,874 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Lc stated it has 2,535 shares. Leavell Invest holds 1.86% or 87,486 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,750 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 732,065 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,636 shares. Colony Lc stated it has 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 36,560 shares to 72,682 valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evergy Inc. stake by 169,488 shares and now owns 25,423 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 5.29% above currents $205.7 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 1.02 million shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers — MYGN; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Investors (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – NO CLAIMS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST CO AT THIS TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 10,746 shares. Barclays Plc holds 47,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,941 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 3.85M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 27,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp invested in 1,790 shares. Continental Advisors holds 13,892 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Alphaone Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 779 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 19,532 shares. Cs Mckee Lp owns 0.1% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 35,350 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 27,413 shares. Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn reported 2.85M shares. The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.07% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 12,811 shares.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 393.33 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics down 26% after FQ4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Myriad Genetics to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, MYGN, GHDX, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.