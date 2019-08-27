Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $2.75 Million; Valuation Declined; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Its Position

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $225.54. About 341,846 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 376.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,980 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 69,595 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 2.88 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.52 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energy Opportunities Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,455 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Management Mi stated it has 1,183 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 47,928 shares in its portfolio. Moller Serv reported 2,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 503,535 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Luminus Ltd Llc has 4.93% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1.20 million shares. M Holding Secs owns 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,865 shares. Bristol John W And Ny invested 2.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Dillon Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 48,940 shares. Enterprise invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 2,092 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,150 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.12% or 3.92 million shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 58,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management. 1,713 are owned by One Trading Limited Partnership. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.03% or 32,466 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited reported 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 60,797 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested in 4,695 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sageworth Co stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gideon Cap Advsr owns 6,261 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 22,015 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 705,919 shares. Loomis Sayles Company LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Boyar Asset Management Inc holds 35,466 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Scotia Cap owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 25,006 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.