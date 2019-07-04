Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Holding in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Appleton Partners Boosted The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,891 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 55,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets Negative $18.8B; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 234,810 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 5.56% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares to 79,612 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 11,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $11.81 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was made by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A..

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,948 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..