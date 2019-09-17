Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (EC) Sellers Increased By 4.4% Their Shorts

Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. EC’s SI was 9.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 8.80 million shares previously. With 755,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Ecopetrol S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EC)’s short sellers to cover EC’s short positions. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.76M shares traded or 183.18% up from the average. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol Estimates 550 Barrels of Oil Flowed Into These Water Sources, Mixed With Mud and Rainwater; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q EBITDA COP7.15T; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 32.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,070 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 34,676 shares with $5.86 million value, down from 51,746 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $119.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 2.55M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 433,091 shares. 3,789 are owned by 1St Source Bank. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caprock Gru stated it has 5,195 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Co reported 23,447 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,933 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn, California-based fund reported 7.18M shares. Btim Corporation reported 559,948 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Hodges accumulated 15,894 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2.67% or 13,392 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Connors Investor holds 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,625 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking accumulated 0.36% or 638,445 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 12,720 shares to 37,280 valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 70,110 shares. Bp Amoco Adr (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 8.39% above currents $168.95 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12800 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $182 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $195 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ecopetrol has $20.5000 highest and $20 lowest target. $20.25’s average target is 12.69% above currents $17.97 stock price. Ecopetrol had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) rating on Thursday, September 12. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $20.5000 target.