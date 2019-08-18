Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Southwest Airlines (LUV) Position; Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Southwest Airlines (LUV) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,340 shares as Southwest Airlines (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 40,501 shares with $2.10M value, down from 72,841 last quarter. Southwest Airlines now has $26.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 3.00 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS DON’T KNOW CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT YET; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: Southwest Airlines engine incident; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) stake by 90.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 147,438 shares as Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT)’s stock rose 0.12%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 14,628 shares with $226,000 value, down from 162,066 last quarter. Fulton Finl Corp Pa now has $2.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 534,351 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 24/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Exclusive: Ousted Lithonia PD Chief talks to CBS46, resigns Fulton Co. job after Bulldog questions; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Air Lease (NYSE:AL) stake by 84,370 shares to 120,227 valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 2,464 shares and now owns 19,310 shares. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,770 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. 828,889 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 1.72 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 88,868 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 675,419 shares. Leavell Mngmt reported 5,600 shares stake. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.82% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Capital Lc accumulated 202 shares. Stanley invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 59,700 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 6.92M shares. Cypress Grp Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Shellback Ltd Partnership reported 45,000 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 14,989 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 64,696 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is 11.81% above currents $49.79 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LUV in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest expands service to Hawaii – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.19M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 13,419 shares to 95,991 valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 6,041 shares and now owns 9,469 shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was raised too.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fulton Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FULT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FULT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com holds 90,339 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp holds 119,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Ls Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 29,929 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 18,157 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc owns 509,727 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 21,550 shares. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.38% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation invested 0.07% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 889,766 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York owns 14,908 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss owns 105,521 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.03% stake.