Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Shorts at FUTURA MEDICAL PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (FAMDF) Raised By 200%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,435 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 223,523 shares with $31.13M value, down from 235,958 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B

FUTURA MEDICAL PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:FAMDF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. FAMDF’s SI was 2,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 900 shares previously. With 52,700 avg volume, 0 days are for FUTURA MEDICAL PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:FAMDF)’s short sellers to cover FAMDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.60% above currents $130.99 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.27% stake. Liberty Incorporated holds 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 7,948 shares. Madden Advisory has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone Capital has invested 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kanawha Capital Ltd reported 146,504 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 37,449 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.79% or 50,651 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 39,519 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Columbia Asset reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kidder Stephen W owns 78,119 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability owns 24,800 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Com holds 5,657 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 72,600 shares to 2.90 million valued at $40.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 45,310 shares and now owns 352,945 shares. D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

