Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position by $6.40 Million; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Lowered by $3.31 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 50,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 142,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.6. About 2.71 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.78M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares to 967,737 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN).