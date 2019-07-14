Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $4.46 Million; Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Boosted Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,682 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 109,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Dollar General (NYSE: DG) searches for retail space for new concept in downtown Orlando – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This a Sign That Dollar General Is a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 164,180 are owned by Asset One. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 94 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 36,972 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 11.87 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 29,246 shares in its portfolio. Old National National Bank & Trust In, Indiana-based fund reported 6,987 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.12% or 50,168 shares. 23 are owned by Finance Service. Asset Strategies holds 1.4% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 49,817 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 10,936 shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 8,910 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Prns Limited Co holds 2.33% or 3.57M shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 194,942 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 1,734 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 5,238 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,249 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Good News Is Bad News, or Vice-Versa? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Talks Balancing Profitability and Growth – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “My Ultimate Retirement Strategy for 15% Yearly Returns, Forever – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Closes at New Record High – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.