Beach Investment Counsel Has Cut Citigroup (C) Stake By $312,976; SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (SSEEF) Shorts Raised By 537.5%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Citigroup (C) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,048 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 119,855 shares with $7.46M value, down from 124,903 last quarter. Citigroup now has $143.41B valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 21.05% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue

SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (OTCMKTS:SSEEF) had an increase of 537.5% in short interest. SSEEF’s SI was 5,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 537.5% from 800 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 3 days are for SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE I PLC SHS EXCHANGE (OTCMKTS:SSEEF)’s short sellers to cover SSEEF’s short positions. It closed at $53.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,566 shares to 18,170 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,850 shares and now owns 62,234 shares. Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 32.06% above currents $63.48 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.42 million are held by Putnam Ltd Liability Co. Cordasco Fin has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.09M are owned by Oldfield Llp. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 3.56 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 5,143 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 8,480 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.14 million were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 154,183 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 10,609 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 125,944 shares stake. Somerset accumulated 43,786 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 203,382 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 220 shares stake.