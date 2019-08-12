Beach Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $2.23 Million; Skywest (SKYW) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $201.64. About 11.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 41,241 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20 million shares to 16.00M shares, valued at $17.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SkyWest (SKYW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sky West, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SkyWest (SKYW) Surges 33% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SkyWest (SKYW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 56,759 shares. James Rech owns 71,044 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 148,251 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 293,275 shares. 3,608 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Shelton Cap Mngmt has 284 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 152,675 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Ls Investment Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 294,241 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares to 119,855 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,973 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG).