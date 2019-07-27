Beach Investment Counsel Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $3.96 Million; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 33,834 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 202,654 shares with $23.90M value, up from 168,820 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 9 sold and reduced their holdings in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Citigroup (NYSE:C) stake by 5,048 shares to 119,855 valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 36,560 shares and now owns 72,682 shares. Allergan Inc. was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 250,857 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,517 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $118.86 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.