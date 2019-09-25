Beach Investment Counsel Decreased M&T Bank (MTB) Holding By $642,600; Peabody Energy (BTU) Sellers Decreased By 21.24% Their Shorts

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased M&T Bank Corp (MTB) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,780 shares as M&T Bank Corp (MTB)’s stock declined 2.16%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 58,782 shares with $10.00 million value, down from 62,562 last quarter. M&T Bank Corp now has $20.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $155.42. About 496,525 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) had a decrease of 21.24% in short interest. BTU’s SI was 2.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.24% from 2.79 million shares previously. With 775,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s short sellers to cover BTU’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.30 million shares traded or 26.29% up from the average. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has declined 47.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BTU News: 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – SEABORNE THERMAL AND METALLURGICAL COAL PRICING “REMAINED ROBUST” ON SOLID ASIAN-PACIFIC DEMAND IN QTR; 06/03/2018 Peabody Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 13; 13/03/2018 – Peabody Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By FBR Today; 09/04/2018 – PEABODY REDUCES RATE & EXTENDS MATURITY OF TERM LOAN; 25/04/2018 – Peabody Energy 1Q EPS 82c; 29/03/2018 – Peabody Launches Process To Reduce Pricing And Extend Maturity Of Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY ENERGY – QTRLY EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.82; 25/04/2018 – PEABODY CONSIDERING AMENDING LIMITS ON BOND INDENTURES; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT BOOSTED BTU, HES, ISBC, EGN, UNIT IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Peabody’s Wild Boar Mine Honored With National Reclamation Award

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm operates through six operating divisions: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. It has a 3.4 P/E ratio. Mining, Western U.S.

Among 6 analysts covering Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Peabody Energy has $40 highest and $1800 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 89.66% above currents $14.5 stock price. Peabody Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 19 by JP Morgan. The stock of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by B. Riley & Co. M Partners maintained Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) rating on Wednesday, April 10. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $40 target. Jefferies downgraded Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 7 analysts covering M\u0026T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. M\u0026T Bank has $210 highest and $15500 lowest target. $173.57’s average target is 11.68% above currents $155.42 stock price. M\u0026T Bank had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Wood. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $17200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MTB in report on Tuesday, July 2 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 EPS, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.55M for 10.76 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 45,310 shares to 352,945 valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) stake by 28,064 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MTB shares while 183 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 107.86 million shares or 0.13% less from 108.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 113,370 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 3.74% or 24,843 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 19,795 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,771 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability owns 27,996 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management holds 1.14% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 867,060 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 0.01% or 1,555 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 5,791 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,189 shares. 10,613 were accumulated by Element Capital Llc. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.96% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 1.08M shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity. 186 shares were bought by Todaro Michael J., worth $26,941 on Thursday, August 15.