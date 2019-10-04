Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $1.73 Million; Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Shorts Increased By 34.15%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,435 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 223,523 shares with $31.13M value, down from 235,958 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 3.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) had an increase of 34.15% in short interest. SPRO’s SI was 316,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 34.15% from 235,700 shares previously. With 69,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s short sellers to cover SPRO’s short positions. The SI to Spero Therapeutics Inc’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 18,755 shares traded. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has declined 5.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPRO News: 12/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS IAN A. CRITCHLEY, PH.D., AS HEAD OF CLINICAL MICROBIOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Spero Therapeutics Highlights SPR741 Phase 1 and Preclinical Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 10/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics: SPR994 Phase 3 Initiation Anticipated Around Yr-End 2018; 16/04/2018 – Spero Therapeutics Highlights SPR741 Phase 1 and Preclinical Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and In; 10/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 02/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $87.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WILL INCREASE THROUGH 2018; 02/04/2018 Spero Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 23/05/2018 – Spero Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data for Two Product Candidates from its Potentiator Platform; 02/04/2018 – SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WILL INCREASE THROUGHOUT 2018

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.35 million. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.69 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Invest Advisors Lc accumulated 1.18% or 155,117 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Mngmt owns 3,284 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.45% or 43,082 shares. Wellington Group Llp owns 23.77 million shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.65% or 5,532 shares. 57,019 are held by Great Lakes Advisors Lc. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,903 shares. 53,511 were accumulated by Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P. Moreover, Anchor Capital Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 175,769 shares. Greenwich Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 2,216 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,951 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 2.56M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma holds 16,254 shares. Ht Prns Limited Liability Company reported 15,143 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.44% above currents $133.53 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.