Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Union Bankshares Increases Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 124,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional lnvestor’s All-Asia Research Team Survey; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.52. About 922,904 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

