Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $4.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Roundview Capital Maintains Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 72,682 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 109,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 30,124 shares. Somerset holds 0.93% or 14,422 shares. 40,281 are held by Cetera Advsrs Lc. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company invested in 137,742 shares or 0.91% of the stock. The Indiana-based Spectrum has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 3,767 shares. Moody National Bank Division holds 0.41% or 120,918 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 6,432 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 18,975 shares. M&R Capital holds 1.53% or 53,148 shares. Srb Corporation holds 6,263 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested 1.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.84% or 223,738 shares. Addenda Inc reported 34,055 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 38,270 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $61.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 0.2% or 16,125 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Mgmt holds 121,343 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.73M shares. Whittier Trust reported 274,611 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 347,081 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 13.54 million are owned by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 2.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hwg Holdings Lp reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag A & Associates invested in 1.47% or 129,489 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 54,922 shares or 0.92% of the stock. 16,838 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 851,700 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Scholtz Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,382 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.