Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Avx New (AVX) Shares Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Upped by $872,253 Its Holding

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 110,669 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – PURPOSE OF PARTNERSHIP IS DEVELOPMENT, MARKETING AND SUPPLY OF HYDROGEN FUEL GENERATION AND DELIVERY SOLUTIONS AND OTHER RELATED SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – AVX Releases the First Industrial Poke-Home Connector Without a Wire Stop; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corporation Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 119,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 124,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 10.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,834 shares to 202,654 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

