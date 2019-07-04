Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Its American Intl. Group (AIG) Stake; Sterling Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Sterling Bancorp (STL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 89 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 111 sold and decreased their holdings in Sterling Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 188.77 million shares, down from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sterling Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 95 Increased: 57 New Position: 32.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased American Intl. Group (AIG) stake by 58.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as American Intl. Group (AIG)’s stock rose 17.36%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 15,948 shares with $687,000 value, down from 38,856 last quarter. American Intl. Group now has $47.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 2.82M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 859,328 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (STL) has declined 15.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 5.8% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp for 2.61 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 140,000 shares or 4.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 4.59% invested in the company for 795,203 shares. The New York-based Second Curve Capital Llc has invested 3.28% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 2.56 million shares.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was made by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) stake by 54,980 shares to 69,595 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell stake by 200,590 shares and now owns 223,642 shares. Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was raised too.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $999.28 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Compass Point on Friday, February 15 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”.