Beach Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Share Price Declined; As Telus (TU) Stock Value Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 10,350 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482,000, down from 69,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42M shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 27,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.60 million, up from 7.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 581,663 shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares to 356,829 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).