Beach Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by $1.65 Million as Share Price Declined; Equifax (EFX) Stock Rose While Dnb Asset Management As Upped Its Stake

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37B, up from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 578,852 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 40,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 72,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 17/04/2018 – Southwest: Crew Reported Issues With the Number One Engine Which Resulted in Damage to the Fuselage; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines expects bookings to drop after deadly explosion; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.62% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 155,627 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 70,145 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com owns 4,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 414,788 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 202 shares. 9,275 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Raymond James & Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 447,657 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 21,543 shares stake. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Court Place Advsrs Ltd accumulated 45,602 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,060 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 12,209 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 429,061 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 357,983 are held by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. West Chester Capital has 4,346 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.94 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 3 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 345,314 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 20,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt holds 0.17% or 14,400 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 0.55% or 3,000 shares. Piedmont Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,093 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 119,283 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,321 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 578,511 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 12.87% or 155,489 shares in its portfolio. Fmr accumulated 0.02% or 1.74 million shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru reported 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).