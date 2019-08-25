Beach Investment Counsel Cut Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Stake by $6.40 Million as Stock Rose; Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Exponent (EXPO) by $1.41 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc. (EXPO) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 770,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48 million, down from 795,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 139,240 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Exponent Announces Two-for-One Stk Split; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 51.79 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Luminosity Gaming Adds Three Popular Fortnite Influencers With Reach of Almost 3M Followers – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Exponent (EXPO) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Exponent Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Exponent (EXPO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap Inc owns 32,056 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 122,945 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 69 shares. 25,834 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Shine Inv Advisory Ser reported 249 shares. 14,446 are owned by Cordasco Financial Net. 318,524 were reported by Roffman Miller Assocs Pa. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability De holds 79,685 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 8,210 shares. 22,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Schroder Investment Management Group reported 20,324 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.17M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 20,682 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 78,800 shares to 708,300 shares, valued at $78.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 131,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $13.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).