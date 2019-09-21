Beach Investment Counsel Cut Air Lease (AL) Stake by $358,135; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 111,492 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 120,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 459,285 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 8,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 152,911 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, up from 144,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.21M for 7.90 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Copper Rock Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 2% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hahn Ltd Liability stated it has 775,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,537 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amer Intl Gru invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). New York-based Garrison Bradford & Assoc has invested 1.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sterling Cap Limited Co stated it has 1.43M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 27,172 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mogy Joel R Counsel has 0.04% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com owns 8,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 0.88% or 225,239 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares to 175,191 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,152 shares to 144,302 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 84,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,201 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Liability stated it has 6,513 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 12,938 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,920 shares. 63,332 were reported by Leavell. 11,779 are held by Brown Advisory Securities. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,333 shares. Group One Trading Lp reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Eastern Natl Bank owns 0.19% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 44,925 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.09% or 24,770 shares. Da Davidson And Communication, Montana-based fund reported 426,559 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,255 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.31% or 48,980 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).