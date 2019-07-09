Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.96 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Has Decreased Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Holding as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 97.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 186 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 6,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 574,529 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 33,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 168,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,515 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.68 million for 24.25 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

