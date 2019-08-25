Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP); 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Bp Plc Upped Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 231,994 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets

Bp Plc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 61,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco Adr (NYSE:BBD) by 34,600 shares to 829,038 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.