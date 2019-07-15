BCE Inc. (BCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE Inc. 44 0.00 N/A 2.37 18.93 Otelco Inc. 16 0.75 N/A 2.76 5.69

In table 1 we can see BCE Inc. and Otelco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Otelco Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BCE Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BCE Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otelco Inc. 0.00% 202.7% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

BCE Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otelco Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BCE Inc. Its rival Otelco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Otelco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BCE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BCE Inc. and Otelco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Otelco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is BCE Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BCE Inc. and Otelco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 12% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.03% of BCE Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Otelco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCE Inc. 1.01% -1.23% 4.07% 9.29% 6.19% 13.33% Otelco Inc. -10.48% -8.98% -5.08% -4.32% 1.03% -2.84%

For the past year BCE Inc. had bullish trend while Otelco Inc. had bearish trend.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.