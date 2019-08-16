BCE Inc. (BCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

This is a contrast between BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Telecom Services – Domestic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 2.42 18.62 CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.50 N/A -7.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights BCE Inc. and CenturyLink Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BCE Inc. and CenturyLink Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3%

Risk & Volatility

BCE Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BCE Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, CenturyLink Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. CenturyLink Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BCE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BCE Inc. and CenturyLink Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CenturyLink Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

The average price target of BCE Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 29.25%. On the other hand, CenturyLink Inc.’s potential upside is 23.11% and its average price target is $13. The results provided earlier shows that BCE Inc. appears more favorable than CenturyLink Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.9% of BCE Inc. shares and 77% of CenturyLink Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.03% of BCE Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCE Inc. -1.42% -0.68% 1.03% 4.54% 6.77% 14.12% CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2%

For the past year BCE Inc. had bullish trend while CenturyLink Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BCE Inc. beats CenturyLink Inc.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.