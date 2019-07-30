BCE Inc. (BCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

We are comparing BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 2.37 18.93 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 2 0.43 N/A 0.16 10.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BCE Inc. and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BCE Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BCE Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BCE Inc. and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means BCE Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

BCE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BCE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BCE Inc. and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.92% for BCE Inc. with consensus price target of $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.9% of BCE Inc. shares and 42.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares. About 0.03% of BCE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCE Inc. 1.01% -1.23% 4.07% 9.29% 6.19% 13.33% Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -6.08% -4.49% -9.57% 11.11% -1.73% 18.06%

For the past year BCE Inc. was less bullish than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Summary

BCE Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.