BCE Inc. (BCE) Reaches $48.06 52-Week High; Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Sentiment Is 1.93

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.88, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 27 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold stock positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.02 million shares, down from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

The stock of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.39 target or 9.00% above today’s $48.06 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $43.41B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $52.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.91B more. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 103,510 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $43.41 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications services and products.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $641.26 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $185.39 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 12.86 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.